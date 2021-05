Walton County Veteran’s Memorial

This Historical Society of Walton County is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony to honor our veterans at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021. The Ceremony will take place at the Walton County Veterans Memorial located at 303 South Hammond Drive in Monroe. Featured speaker will be Vietnam Veteran Mr. Al Stephens. Participants include VFW 4421, American Legion Post 233, American Legion Post 64 and the Monroe Museum.