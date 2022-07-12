Historical Society of Walton County presents a program highlighting Veterans of Early American Wars Burials

Scattered across Walton County are the graves of pioneers who served in the early wars of the nation and the Historical Society of Walton County is inviting the community to find out just who some of these pioneers are and where they are buried.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022, the Historical Society of Walton County is hosting a program titled Veterans of Early American War Burials in Walton County by Sam and Dexter Adams. The program will take place at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church located at 210 N. Broad St. in Monroe.

Relevant Wars include the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Seminole Wars and the Mexican American War.

“These conflicts established, defended, repopulated and configures the United States. Georgia’s unique lottery system of land distribution awarded preference to the veterans of armed conflict and this attracted hundreds to the opening frontier, including Walton County,” the Historical Society noted in the invitation.

There is no cost to attend.