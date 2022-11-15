History in the making

Avery Schnier (15) celebrates after helping seal the win for Walnut Grove with a interception late in the game with Heritage-Ringgold. Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

Avery Schnier’s interception with two minutes left sealed Walnut Grove’s 17-13 win over Heritage-Ringgold for the Warriors’ first playoff win in program history.

Ashton Adams tossed two second-half touchdowns to rally the Warriors from a 7-3 deficit.

On its second possession, the Warriors moved 80 yards in 15 plays to get a field goal from Brendan Hamrick of 22 yards.

Ashton Adams completed two passes for 40 yards to convert first downs. They ran 12 times for the other 40. Up 3-0, Avery Schreiner stopped the Generals possession with an interception.

Heritage-Ringgold took the lead at 7-3 on a 47-yard pass from Kaden Swope to Max Owens. That made it 7-3 with 7:07 left in the half.

A 17-yard pass from Adams to Schreiner gave the Warriors a first down at the Generals 36. Walnut Grove gained eight yards on the next three plays. But a 4th and two came up a yard short forcing a turnover on downs.

A good run by Adams was later foiled by a strip by the Generals. Taking over at the 45, the Generals go to the Warriors 19 but the clock ran out on the first half.

Special teams brought the Warriors back. Heritage lined up for a 27-yard field goal on its first pos- session of the third quarter. It was blocked by Kaden Miller. He returned it 54 yards to the 14. Adams then hit Schreiner for a 14-yard touchdown pass. Adams then got a second touchdown pass in the quarter, this one a 9-yarder to Emadd Howard.

Hamrick’s kick made it 17-7 late in the third quarter. Heritage answered with a 55-yard scoring drive.

A 14-yard run made for a short fourth down run for the score. The kick failed, leaving the score at 17-13. Schreiner’s interception with two minutes left sealed Walnut Grove’s win.

Adams finished the night 11 of 17 for 116 yards. Emadd Howard rushed for 58 yards.

Walnut Grove (9-2) advances to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in school history.

