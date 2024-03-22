History presentation on early veterans buried in Walton County in Monroe Sunday

Dexter and Sam Adams will present their research on early Veterans buried in Walton County. This includes all veterans from the American Revolution up to the Civil War.

“Dexter and Sam have researched for several years to amass their information. The program is FREE and hosted by the Monroe Museum, said local historian Steve Brown. “Tell your friends we hope to see you there.”

The presentation will occur at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, at the Wayfarer Music Hall located at 114 N Broad St, Monroe, GA.

