Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. in Monroe has many open job postings

Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc in Monroe has many open job posting, including the professional positions listed below. Click or tap on the relevant link for information. For all jobs available in the Monroe Georgia plant of Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. click or tap on this link.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Hitachi Astemo Americas Career website on June 7, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Supplier Quality Engineer (Engineer I)NEW

Central Stores CoordinatorNEW

Accounting CoordinatorNEW

Sr. Material Control PlannerNEW

Staff AccountantNEW

TranslatorNEW