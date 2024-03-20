Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc in Monroe is hiring

Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc in Monroe has several new job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc career website on March 19, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
- Team Lead – Steering Department (F Shift)NEW
- Maintenance Technician (F shift)NEW
- Maintenance Specialist (F shift)NEW
- Maintenance Technician (E) shift)NEW
- Machinist Specialist (B Shift)NEW
- Sr. Controls Engineer (Sr. Engineer)NEW
- Maintenance Technician (G shift)
- Facilities Maintenance Technician (A shift)NEW
- Group Lead – VTC Machining (F Shift)NEW
- Quality Systems Engineer IINEW
- Quality Inspector (Multiple Shifts)NEW
- Controls Technician / Maintenance Technician (D) shift)NEW
- CNC Operator – Steering (E Shift)NEW
- Quality Inspector (Multiple shifts)NEW
- CNC Operator – VTC Machining (F shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator – VDP Assembly (E shift)NEW
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.