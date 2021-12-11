Hitachi Astemo Americas plant in Monroe is hiring

12/11/2021 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business 0

The Hitachi Astemo Americas plant in Monroe has many new job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Hitachi career website on Dec. 11, 2021. Please note these job postings could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

