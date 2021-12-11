Hitachi Astemo Americas plant in Monroe is hiring

The Hitachi Astemo Americas plant in Monroe has many new job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Hitachi career website on Dec. 11, 2021. Please note these job postings could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
- Paint Line Operator – Propeller Shaft (A shift)NEW
- CNC Operator – Prop Swaging (A shift)NEW
- Group Lead – Assembly (Propeller Shaft)NEW
- Quality Inspector (D shift)NEW
- Sr. Production ManagerNEW
- Maintenance Specialist (E shift)NEW
- Quality Technician (B Shift)NEW
- Quality Engineer IINEW
- Material Control PlannerNEW
- Production Group Lead – CD6 Assembly (A shift)NEW
- Maintenance Specialist (D shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator – VTC Assembly (D shift)NEW
- Production Group Lead – GC7 Assembly (A shift)NEW
- Sr. Manager, Human ResourcesNEW
- Production SupervisorNEW
- Warehouse Supervisor (Steering) – C shiftNEW
- Sr. SupervisorNEW
- Maintenance Technician (F and G shift)NEW
- Facilities Maintenance Technician (A shift)NEW
- Maintenance EngineerNEW
- Sr. Manager, Production (VTC/ICE)NEW
- Lead EngineerNEWMaintenance Technician (E shift)NEW
- CNC Operator – Steering (A shift)NEW
- Warehouse Supervisor (Steering)NEW
- Maintenance Specialist (F shift)NEW
- Lead EngineerNEW
- Quality Inspector (Multiple Shifts)NEW
- MATERIAL HANDLER (VTC and Propeller Shaft)NEW
- MATERIAL HANDLER (Steering)NEW
- CNC Operator – VTC MachiningNEW
- Assembly Operator – Steering (B and C shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator – Steering (A shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator – Propeller Shaft (B and C shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator – Propeller Shaft (A shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator – VTC AssemblyNEW
