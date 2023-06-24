Hitachi Astemos Americas in Monroe is hiring

Hitachi Astemos Americas in Monroe has many new open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Hitachi career website on June 23, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
- Controls Technician / Maintenance Technician (G shift)NEW
- Controls Technician / Maintenance Technician (F shift)NEW
- Maintenance Technician (G shift)NEW
- Group Lead – VTC Assembly (F Shift)NEW
- Group Lead – VTC Assembly (D Shift)NEW
- Sr. Material Control PlannerNEW
- Sr. EngineerNEW
- Warehouse Group Lead (E shift)NEW.
- Quality Inspector (F Shift)NEW
- Quality Inspector (Multiple Shifts)NEW
- Controls Technician / Maintenance Technician (E shift)NEW
- Controls Technician / Maintenance Technician (F shift)NEW
- Production Supervisor (Propeller Shaft)NEW.
- Controls Technician / Maintenance Technician (D) shift)NEW
- CNC Operator – Steering (E Shift)NEW
- CNC Operator – Steering (D Shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator – Steering (F shift)NEW
- CNC Operator – Steering (G Shift)NEW
- CNC Operator – Steering (F Shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator – Steering (E shift)NEW
- Controls Technician (F shift)NEW
- Group Lead – Paint Line (Propeller Shaft) A shiftNEW
- Group Lead – Steering Assembly (D shift)NEW
- Group Lead – Steering Assembly (E shift)NEW
- Accounting ManagerNEW
- Group Lead – Service (A shift)NEW
- Quality Inspector (Multiple shifts)NEW
- Group Lead – Steering Assembly (F shift)NEW
- Group Lead – Steering Assembly (G shift)NEW
- Quality Technician (B Shift)NEW
- Quality Engineer IINEW
- Group Lead – Assembly (Propeller Shaft) B shiftNEW
- Group Lead – Assembly (Propeller Shaft) C shiftNEW
- Assembly Operator / Paint Line Operator (C shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator / Paint Line Operator (A shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator / Paint Line Operator (B shift)NEW
- CNC Operator – VTC Machining (G shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator – VTC Assembly (E shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator – VTC Assembly (F shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator – VTC Assembly (D shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator – VTC Assembly (G shift)NEW
- Group Lead – VTC Machining (G shift e Shifts)NEW
- CNC Operator – VTC Machining (E Shift)NEW
- CNC Operator – VTC Machining (F shift)NEW
- Quality Engineer IINEW
- Group Lead – VTC Assembly (E Shift)NEW
- Maintenance ManagerNEW
- Maintenance Technician (G shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator – PEPS (C shift)NEW
- Staff AccountantNEW
- MATERIAL HANDLER (VTC and Propeller Shaft)NEW
