Hitachi in Monroe has 37 new job postings

Hitachi Automative Systems of the Americas has 37 new job postings at its Monroe plant. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Hitachi career website on June 21, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
- Maintenance Technician (F shift)NEW
- Production Group Lead – VTC Machining (E shift)NEW
- Maintenance SupervisorNEW
- Warehouse Group Lead – Bldg 1 (E shift)NEW
- CNC Operator – Steering (A shift)NEW
- Warehouse Supervisor (Steering)NEW
- Production Supervisor (Steering Assembly)NEW
- CNC Operator – Prop Swaging (B and C shift)NEW
- Group Lead – Machining (Steering) – C shiftNEW
- Maintenance Specialist (D shift)NEW
- Machinist Specialist (A shift and B shift)NEW
- Maintenance Technician (G shift)NEW
- Production Group Lead – Steering Assembly (A shift)NEW
- Paint Line Operator – Propeller Shaft (C shift)NEW
- Maintenance SupervisorNEW
- Purchasing BuyerNEW
- Maintenance Technician (E shift)NEW
- Production Group Lead – Steering Assembly – Packing (B shift)NEW
- Production EngineerNEW
- Sr. EngineerNEW
- Maintenance Specialist (F shift)NEW
- Warehouse Group Lead – Bldg 1 (A shift)NEW
- Production Supervisor (Steering/PEPS Assembly)NEW
- Quality EngineerNEW
- Sr. SupervisorNEW
- Lead EngineerNEW
- Paint Line Operator – Propeller Shaft (A shift)NEW
- Warehouse Group Lead – Steering (C shift)NEW
- MATERIAL HANDLER (VTC and Propeller Shaft)NEW
- MATERIAL HANDLER (Steering)NEW
- CNC Operator – VTC MachiningNEW
- CNC Operator – SteeringNEW
- Assembly Operator – Steering (B and C shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator – Steering (A shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator – Propeller Shaft (B and C shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator – Propeller Shaft (A shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator – VTC AssemblyNEW
