Hitachi in Monroe has many open job postings

Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc has many open current job postings in its Monroe, Ga. location. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
These job postings were found on the Hitachi Career website on April 29, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
- Maintenance Technician (F shift)
- Sr. Production Supervisor (Propeller Shaft)
- Production Supervisor (Propeller Shaft)
- Cycle Counter
- Maintenance Technician (D shift)
- Maintenance Technician (E shift)
- Maintenance Technician (D shift)
- VTC Assembly Group Lead (F Shift)(TEMPORARY Maintenance Technician (F and G shift)
- Quality Inspector (A shift)
- Warehouse Group Lead – (D shift)
- Program Manager
- Tooling Supervisor
- Quality Engineering Technician II
- Sr. Material Control Planner
- Sr. Warehouse Manager
- Staff Accountant
- Translator
- Sr. Quality Manager
- Lead Engineer
- Sr. Production Supervisor (Steering Assembly)
- Group Lead – Steering Machining – B shift
- Engineer II
- Group Lead – Assembly (Propeller Shaft) B shift
- Sr. Quality Inspector (C shift)
- Production Supervisor
- Assistant Manager, Maintenance
- Sr. Quality Inspector (B shift)
- Sr. Cost Analyst
- Sr. Engineer
- Production Group Lead – GC7 Assembly (A shift)
- Production Group Lead – CD6 Assembly (C shift)
- Paint Line Operator – Propeller Shaft (A shift)
- CNC Operator – Prop Swaging (A shift)
- Group Lead – Assembly (Propeller Shaft)
- CNC Operator – VTC Machining (D shift)
- Maintenance Specialist (E shift)
- Quality Engineer II
- Assembly Operator – VTC Assembly (D shift)
- Maintenance Technician (F and G shift)
- Quality Inspector
- Lead Engineer
- MATERIAL HANDLER (VTC and Propeller Shaft)
- MATERIAL HANDLER (Steering)
- CNC Operator – VTC Machining
- Sr. Production Supervisor (Steering Assembly)
- Group Lead – Steering Machining – B shift
- Engineer II
- Group Lead – Assembly (Propeller Shaft) B shift
- Sr. Quality Inspector (C shift)
- Production Supervisor
- Assistant Manager, Maintenance
- Sr. Quality Inspector (B shift)
- Sr. Cost Analyst
- Sr. Engineer
- Production Group Lead – GC7 Assembly (A shift)
- Production Group Lead – CD6 Assembly (C shift)
- Paint Line Operator – Propeller Shaft (A shift)
- CNC Operator – Prop Swaging (A shift)
- Group Lead – Assembly (Propeller Shaft)
- CNC Operator – VTC Machining (D shift
- Maintenance Specialist (E shift)
- Quality Engineer II
- Assembly Operator – VTC Assembly (D shift)
- Maintenance Technician (F and G shift)
- Quality Inspector
- Lead Engineer
- MATERIAL HANDLER (VTC and Propeller Shaft)
- MATERIAL HANDLER (Steering)
- CNC Operator – VTC Machinine
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.