Hogs for Heroes BBQ fundraiser at Meridian Park April 16

HomeStore in Loganville is will be having a Hogs for Heroes Cook-off fundraiser from 4 – 7 p.m. next Friday, April 16, at Meridian Park.

“All proceeds will go to support our First Responder Appreciation Luncheon next month. We will have booths set up for you to sample BBQ and vote on your favorite! Tickets are $10 and that will include a drink. We hope to see everyone there,” said Haley Hall of Loganville HomeStore. “Thanks to our sponsors at HomeBridge Financial and The Webster Firm and a huge thanks to Walton County Parks for donating Meridian Park to us for our event.”

“This fundraiser will help us put on a First Responder Luncheon we have coming up in May. It is just a free lunch for first responders to show our appreciation for all they do,” Hall said.

