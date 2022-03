Scan the QR code to get your tickets early

HomeStore in Loganville is will be having a Hogs for Heroes Cook-off fundraiser from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday April 14, at Meridian Park. Booths will be set up for you to sample BBQ and vote on your favorite! Tickets are $10. All proceeds will go to support Homestore’s First Responder Appreciation Luncheon.