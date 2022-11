There will be a Holiday Craft Fair at the American Legion Post 233 in Loganville on Dec. 3, 2022 with more than 60 vendors on hand. If you get there early, you can get in on the breakfast sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion and Auxilliary and there will be a Johnny Knuckles Knock-out BBQ Food Truck on hand for lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

American Legion Post 233 is located at 4635 Atlanta Hwy, Loganville, GA 30052.