Home being built for injured soldier in neighboring community of Winder

The national nonprofit organization, Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), will kick off the building of a specially adapted home for a wounded veteran in the neighboring community of Winder on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

The Community Kickoff event signifies the start of the build process and will introduce the soldier, Army Staff Sergeant Daniel Lister to the community. The event will be held at Bethlehem First United Methodist Church 709 Christmas Ave, Bethlehem, GA 30620 at 10 a.m. (Check-in at 9:30 a.m.) The public is welcome to attend.

The home being built will reportedly feature more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops. The home will also alleviate the mobility and safety issues associated with a traditional home, including navigating a wheelchair through narrow hallways or over thresholds, or reaching for cabinets that are too high.

According to a press release from HFOT, Lister was injured while serving in Afghanistan in 2010.

“On June 2, 2010, SSG Lister was serving as a combat engineer with the 57th Sapper Company, 27th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineer Brigade in Wardak Province in Afghanistan. While checking for explosives during a dismounted route clearance patrol, SSG Lister stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED). He lost his left leg below the knee, and sustained severe damage to his right leg and left arm. He recovered in a stateside hospital for over a year before returning home to continue his recovery,” HFOT wrote in the press release.

HFOT has built 361 homes since the organization’s inception in 2004. Homes For Our Troops relies on contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners for the building of each Veteran’s home. Community members may hold fundraisers or make donations. To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit www.hfotusa.org.

Read more about SSG Lister at https://www.hfotusa.org/building-homes/veterans/lister/.