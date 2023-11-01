Homestretch Down Payment Assistance program can help first time home buyers in Gwinnett

Are you a first-time home buyer? If so, you may be eligible for Gwinnett’s Homestretch Down Payment Assistance Program!

New or existing Gwinnett residents aspiring to own a home can receive down payment assistance of up to $7,500 as a five-year deferred payment loan with zero percent interest. To qualify, the home must be located within Gwinnett County and should not exceed $323,000 for an existing home or $346,000 for new construction.

For a list of eligibility requirements, visit GwinnettCounty.com/HomestretchDPA

