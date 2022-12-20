Hometown Heroes come out again in Monroe to bring Christmas to some children in need

The Shop with a Hero program through Hometown Heroes of Walton stepped up again this year to help some children who needed a little Christmas. It was split into three nights to take care of the many children who would otherwise have had a very lean Christmas this year.

The video below from Darrell Everidge shows some of the smile on the faces as the children shopped with their hero of choice.

A collection of firefighters, local law enforcement officers, EMT’s attendants and a slew of volunteers who participate in the program each year were on hand to help the children pick out gifts. The program partners with Walmart every year to ensure that each child in the family has something under the tree come Christmas. The children are given a hero to shop with and $150 to spend on themselves as well as others in their family. The names are collected from local schools and Faith in Serving Humanity.