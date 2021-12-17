Hometown Heroes Shop with a Hero in Monroe is again making Christmas special for some local children

The Shop with a Hero program through Hometown Heroes of Walton stepped up again this year with a need that is expected to be greater than ever. In fact, instead of being split into two nights, this time it was split into three nights, with some shopping on Wednesday and others on Thursday with the final night scheduled for Monday.

Photographs courtesy of Darrell Everidge of Darrell Productions.

The Christmas elves again were those in the uniforms of firefighters, local law enforcement officers, EMT’s attendants, Piedmont doctors and nurses and a slew of volunteers who participate in the program each year. The program partners with Walmart to ensure that each child in the family has something under the tree come Christmas in Monroe. They children are given a hero to shop with and $150 to spend on themselves as well as others in their family.

And as is always the case, Santa was there for that special photo to commemorate another Christmas in Monroe, Ga.

Below is a video from Darrell Everidge of Darrell Productions of the first night’s shopping spree. Click or tap on the image to watch it on Youtube.