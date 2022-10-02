Honorable Homegoing Service for veteran Landus Swafford, 101, of Loganville

Landus Swafford, of Loganville, passed away peacefully on Sept. 27, 2022 at the age of 101. There will be an Honorable Homegoing Service for him from Oct. 5 – 7, 2022. Mr. Swafford was a veteran so his Homegoing services will conclude on Friday with his interment at GA Veteran Cemetery in Canton.

Services are as follows:

Wednesday, 5th – 4-8 pm Levett’s Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville

Thursday, 6th – 11:am Service – Hopewell NE, 2865 Camp Mitchell Road., Grayson

Friday, 7th – 10:am – Interment – GA Veteran Cemetery, Canton, GA (meet at Hopewell NE)

Mr. Swafford was guest of honor at the McDonald’s in Grayson last July where a 100th birthday celebration was given for him as he had been a regular and valued customer of that restaurant for many years. Friends from his many visits over the years came out to wish him. His friends and family members attributed his longevity to “his kind spirit and generous heart.”