Honoring a Hero – Five years after being shot while on duty, Covington PD Officer Cooper retires

Friday, the Covington Police Department got to celebrate the retirement of CPD Police Officer Matt Cooper#148.

Five years ago, the Covington Police Department and community along with surrounding communities rallied in support of Cooper who was seriously wounded while on duty. On Labor Day 2018, Cooper was shot while running down a shoplifter from the Covington Walmart. His recovery was long and difficult, but his fight to recover and return to his duties at the Covington Police Department was legendary. The local law enforcement and community from Walton County joined in many fundraisers on behalf of Cooper and his family.

Walnut Grove Lady Warriors softball players honored Cooper, along with local fire, police and EMS responders, on Sept. 11, 2018 during their Hometown Heroes celebration at WGHS Softball Field and local public safety departments participated in several events in support of the Cooper family.

And on Sept. 15, 2023, Officer Matt Cooper, $148, was again recognized for his bravery as his fellow officers celebrated his retirement.

“We would like to congratulate Officer Matt Cooper, #148, on his retirement. Our department feels blessed that we had the privilege to serve alongside such a brave individual, strong in faith, physicality and character, not to mention an incredible sense of humor and huge heart,” the department wrote in a farewell Facebook post. “Wishing you the absolute best in your retirement…you will always be a part of the CPD Family. Thank you for your service to our country and our community. As a department, we will always strive to be #148strong.”

The video below was from the Covington Police Department’s Facebook Post recapping Coopers history with CPD and his retirement celebration.

Click or tap on this link for the stories on how the local community joined with neighboring community to support Office Matt Cooper during his recovery.