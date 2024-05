Michael and Gloria Reese of Shepherd’s House Inc is recognizing for MEMORIAL DAY 2024 the legacy and history of Pirkin-Wooden Post No 531 of the American Legion, Inc, which was located on Harris St In Monroe, Ga. They placed flags on the property to mark this 2024 Memorial Day.

“We honor the heroes and veterans of Pirkin-Wooden Post No 531 of the American Legion, inc. Thank you for your service; your legacy lives on.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print