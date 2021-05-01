Honors College of GSU recognizes local graduating students for academic excellence during spring 2021 semester

ATLANTA, GA (04/30/2021)– The Honors College at Georgia State University recognized 169 graduating seniors for academic excellence during the spring 2021 semester.

The following honorees from the local area, and the recognition earned with their respective degrees, include:

Deborah Obafemi, of Loganville, majoring in Sociology, Advanced Honors Distinction

Rachel Johnston, of Social Circle, majoring in Marketing, General Honors Distinction

The Honors College at Georgia State offers talented and motivated undergraduate students the experience of highly selective, small college with the breadth of programs and opportunities of a large, public research university in the heart of Atlanta. The Honors College awards graduation recognitions to students who have demonstrated mastery of the honors curriculum.

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.