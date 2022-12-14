HOPE High School Equivalency Exam Grant now available 

Eligible Georgians are now able to receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED® exam.

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) has announced that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency (HSE) diploma for free. Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly passed, and Governor Brian P. Kemp signed into law, a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED® exam.

Athens Technical College helps students prepare for the exam through its free Adult Education program and also serves as a GED testing site. For a number of years, the College has offered scholarships for test vouchers through the Athens Tech Foundation, which will continue to do so for students who may not meet the requirements for the HOPE HSE Grant.

“High school equivalency diplomas give Georgia residents greater access to employment and higher education opportunities,” said TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “By providing the funding to cover the costs of testing, we are opening the doors to life-changing opportunities for our fellow citizens.”

There are just over 1 million adults ages 18 and older in Georgia without a high school diploma or equivalency. For some test-takers, this grant will remove the last barrier they face before earning their HSE diploma. The HOPE HSE Examination Grant is fully funded by the Georgia Lottery for Education and is available for the GED® exam.

“We are so grateful that Georgia now provides a mechanism to address one of the most significant barriers that adults face when considering earning a high school equivalency diploma—the cost of testing,” said TCSG Assistant Commissioner for Adult Education, Dr. Cayanna Good.

For an individual to be eligible to receive a HOPE HSE Examination Grant, they must meet general HOPE requirements and TCSG’s HSE test readiness standards. Georgians can apply once per subject area exam. Grant funds are subject to annual state appropriation and availability of funds.

To learn more, visit www.HSEtest4Free.com.

Athens Technical College has served citizens since 1958 by providing quality educational programs in an 11-county service area. The college offers over 130 program specializations in business, health, technical, and manufacturing-related areas. Students attend on four campuses (Athens-Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Walton) and online plus career academies, adult learning centers, and continuing education opportunities. To learn more visit www.AthensTech.edu.