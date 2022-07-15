Household Hazardous Waste Collection set for July 16

Gwinnett Water Resources and Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful are partnering once again to help you safely dispose of household hazardous waste products around your home.

Drop off items this Saturday, July 16 from 8:00am to 11:00am at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. The Gwinnett County Fairgrounds are located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.

Accepted items include pesticides, batteries, spray paint, and more. Find a complete list of acceptable items and more details from Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful.