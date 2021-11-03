Howard and Dickinson remain on the Monroe City Council, Bradley out

11/02/2021 Sharon Swanepoel Government, Top News 0

Unofficial results for the City of Monroe Municipal Elections have Mayor John Howard holding on to serve another four years and District 8 Councilman David Dickinson also getting another four years. District 3 Councilman Ross Bredley, however, lost to newcomer Charles Boyce III. Councilman Ty Gregory was unopposed. County-wide, the voters approved the Education Local Option Sales Tax

Unofficial results are:

Monroe Mayor

  • John Howard – 1,298
  • Emilio Kelly – 845

Monroe City Council District 3

  • Ross Bradley – 231
  • Charles Boyce III – 252

Monroe City Council District 6

  • Ty Gregory – 155

Monroe City Council District 8

  • David Dickinson (I) – 519
  • William Owens – 277

Education Local Option Sales Tax

Yes – 3,863

No – 1,955

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply