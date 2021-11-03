Howard and Dickinson remain on the Monroe City Council, Bradley out

Unofficial results for the City of Monroe Municipal Elections have Mayor John Howard holding on to serve another four years and District 8 Councilman David Dickinson also getting another four years. District 3 Councilman Ross Bredley, however, lost to newcomer Charles Boyce III. Councilman Ty Gregory was unopposed. County-wide, the voters approved the Education Local Option Sales Tax
Unofficial results are:
Monroe Mayor
- John Howard – 1,298
- Emilio Kelly – 845
Monroe City Council District 3
- Ross Bradley – 231
- Charles Boyce III – 252
Monroe City Council District 6
- Ty Gregory – 155
Monroe City Council District 8
- David Dickinson (I) – 519
- William Owens – 277
Education Local Option Sales Tax
Yes – 3,863
No – 1,955
