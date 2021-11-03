Howard and Dickinson remain on the Monroe City Council, Bradley out

Unofficial results for the City of Monroe Municipal Elections have Mayor John Howard holding on to serve another four years and District 8 Councilman David Dickinson also getting another four years. District 3 Councilman Ross Bredley, however, lost to newcomer Charles Boyce III. Councilman Ty Gregory was unopposed. County-wide, the voters approved the Education Local Option Sales Tax

Unofficial results are:

Monroe Mayor

John Howard – 1,298

Emilio Kelly – 845

Monroe City Council District 3

Ross Bradley – 231

Charles Boyce III – 252

Monroe City Council District 6

Ty Gregory – 155

Monroe City Council District 8

David Dickinson (I) – 519

William Owens – 277

Education Local Option Sales Tax

Yes – 3,863

No – 1,955