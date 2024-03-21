Gwinnett County PD give tips in wake of uptick in car break-ins

The Gwinnett County Police Department has worked several large cases of entering autos in the last year or so and, as the weather warms, reports that the department has seen an uptick in car break-ins. As a result it is urging residents to take extra precautions to protect themselves and gives the following safety tips below as a way to protect yourself against becoming a victim.

Don’t leave valuables including wallets, phones, money, or shopping bags visible in your vehicle.

If you are unable to remove valuables and purchases from your car, properly secure them in your trunk.

Park in a well-lit area.

Ask store security to walk you to your car if you feel uncomfortable.

If you suspect someone is following you, report it immediately.

