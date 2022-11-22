MPD Reports: Missing person with mental health issues found to have been admitted to medical care through a 10-13 call

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 10 – 17. 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Found Property – Mayfield Dr; Peach State Disposal- In reference to disposal worker finding a musket rifle in the trash while on his route. Report taken. Musket placed into evidence.

Dispute – W Spring St; Haven Inn- Male subject reporting a female subject subject struck him three times during an argument. Prosecution declined. Report taken. Remedies advised.

Dispute call – East Spring St; Valero Gas station. Female subject was advised of the civil process to obtain a refund back from “I am Her Boutique” business.

Theft report call – S Madison Ave; Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Complainant reported that one of his workers took a work truck from his job site and has not returned it. Report taken.

DOA – Walton Mills Subject found deceased in bed. CID notified. Turned over to the Coroner.

Dispute – Tall Oaks in reference to caller stating her ex-boyfriend was on location and attempting to get into the residence. Male was gone when officer arrived. All ok.

Dispute non-violent – Maple Ln; In reference to anonymous complainant advising their neighbors were arguing. Man and his wife advised all was ok and no physical altercation occurred.

Traffic stop – N Broad St & Nowell St: Blue in color Dodge Nitro was observed traveling South on Hwy 11 without his lights on. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle. The driver was identified and admitted to being under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI-Less safe and headlight requirements. He was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Unknown Law – W. Marable Street. In reference to a male heard yelling. Contact made at W. Marable with male screaming. All ok.

Prowler – High School Avenue: In reference to caller stating a male was at his residence attempting to open the door. Named male subject was located on location who stated that he was there to see a female. Homeowner refused to press charges, The male was released on citation for loitering.

Warrant – W Marable St; Apt 9: In reference to a male subject advising he had valid warrants. Dispatch confirmed and the subject was taken into custody and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – N Broad St; WOW Express. In reference to a Ex-employee on location causing a disturbance. Subject was gone upon officer arrival. Remedies were advised.

Warrant Attempt – Towler St; In reference to attempting to make contact with a male subject. Negative contact with the subject on location.

Suspicious Person – W Marable St. In reference to an unknown B/M on location making the complainant uncomfortable. Subject was gone upon officer arrival. Complainant is moving out of the residence this date. All ok.

Other Law – W Spring St; Arby’s. In reference to a named subject on location needing assistance getting back to Conyers GA. Family was contacted and in-route to pick up the subject up. Subject had active arrest warrants out of Conyer’s PD, but they did not want to place a hold, All ok.

Missing Person – Tanglewood Dr. Female subject called in reference to her sister who she had not seen in two days. A BOLO was made for the sister due to a neighbor seeing her on 11/11/2022. It was determined she was 10-13’d yesterday afternoon.

Found Property – W Spring St; Walmart. In reference to the complainant advising of yellow in-color capsule pills laying on the floor near the ATM. Upon officer arrival, the complainant was gone and no yellow in-color capsule pills were observed near the ATM. All appeared ok.