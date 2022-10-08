Huddle House hosting Autumn Hiring Day in Monroe Oct. 11

Huddle House is hosting its Autumn Hiring Day on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to grow its team in Monroe!

WHO: Huddle House

WHAT: Autumn Hiring Event

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: 709 West Springs St., Monroe, GA 30655

Huddle House has been a leading family restaurant since 1964 and is the host of family and friends, brought together by good homestyle food that’s made-to-order and served from the heart. They take great pride in their service and experience and serving their local communities.