Humane Society has its official ribbon cutting

Miranda Poreba cuts the ribbon on the Humane Society of Walton County. The humane society has found homes for 308 dogs and cats since its opening in late December 2023. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

The hallways of the Humane Society of Walton County echoed with barks as visitors went in and out of the dog kennels at the animal shelter.

While the cats were safely ensconced in a room of their own, where they could gaze with disdain on the gawking visitors, the dogs were available to see up close and personal, and they were eating up the attention.

And it seems to be working in their favor.

Miranda Poreba, founder and executive director of the Humane Society, said the shelter has been thriving since it opened its doors late last year.

“Since we opened in December, we’ve adopted out 308 dogs and cats,” Poreba said. “We’re so glad to have the support of the community.”

That community was out in force Thursday for the formal ribbon cutting for the six-month-old shelter on Highway 138, as more than 50 people were there to celebrate the Humane Society, gawk at the cute dogs and cats and eat a few snacks while they were there to see how much the organization has grown.

Elected officials, local business owners and representatives of the Walton County Chamber of Commerce were all there to watch Poreba slice the ribbon in half and formally inaugurate the new shelter.

“It’s helping a lot,” David Thompson, Walton County chairman, said. “We’ve been needing immense help in Walton County and they’re taking a big burden off of our Animal Control.”

Poreba said she was proud to see the Humane Society thriving and to see so many supporters come out to celebrate the occasion. “It’s very exciting,” Poreba said. “We couldn’t do it without our backers and volunteers. They have helped make this venture a success.”

