Humane Society of Walton County is having its official Ribbon Cutting Friday

The Human Society of Walton County has now been open to the public since a couple of days before Christmas. Since then, many dogs and cats have found their forever in loving homes outside of the facility. In between arriving at the HSWC, they have been able to become accustomed to the fact that life is looking so much brighter for them already. They have been cleaned, fed, walked and watered and shown some love by a group of volunteers who have stepped up to offer their time to help.

And now, the HSWC and ready to open up the facility to the community to see exactly what it is all about. Mark your calendars for Friday morning.

“We’re so excited to announce the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Humane Society of Walton County! Join us Friday, January 12th at 10 a.m. to show your support for this amazing new business, meet the staff, and love on some sweet fur babies,” the HSWC announced on its Facebook page.

If you haven’t yet seen the facility, or maybe want to see if there is a good fit for one of the pets to find a permanent home in your home, this is a good time to do so.

The HSWC is located at 1520 Highway 138, Monroe. You can get a first look at the facility, see the adoptable pets already in there, and find out how you can help contribute to a better life for Walton County’s four-footed residents.

For more information on the HSWC, you can follow them on Facebook at this link, on the website at this link, and read about them in the feature from Walton Living.

