Humane Society of Walton County Meet and Greet in Monroe Tuesday

The Walton County Humane Society is preparing for its much anticipated opening to the public and is giving the community an opportunity to meet the board members, founder and staff at a Meet and Greet this week.

If you would like to know more about the society, those involved it making it a reality, and what you can do to aid in its success, you are invited the Meet and Greet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Wayfarer Hotel and Events at 114 North Broad St. in Monroe Ga.

Light snacks and drinks will be provide and you will learn about the mission and purpose of the Walton County Humane Society as well as volunteering and fostering opportunities for those who have a heart to assist in making life better for the community’s four-footed residents.

You can also donate to the effort by purchasing something on the Amazon wish list at this link. https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3MRBP3CS399SA….

Follow their progress to opening day on the Facebook page at this link. You can donate directly to the society on the website at this link.

Find out more about the Walton County Humane Society on Walton Living Magazine at this link.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

