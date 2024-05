The Humane Society of Walton County is inviting the community to join them for their very first kitten shower adoption event at The Wayfarer Sunroom on Memorial Day, May 27th, from 11am-2pm!

There will be food, drinks, crafts, photo booth, raffle, KITTENS, and more! They also will be collecting donations for the ongoing care of the younger kittens.

Click or tap on this event page for details and to accept the invitation.

