Hurricane Blowout Parade & Pep Rally in Downtown Monroe Thursday begins at 6 p.m.

Football season is here and in Monroe and that means the Annual Football Blowout Parade and Pep Rally is planned for this Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. This is traditional before the in-county match up between the Monroe Purple Hurricanes and Loganville’s Red Devils.

The parade in Downtown Monroe usually has local participation by Walton County Rec Ball, Carver Middle School and of course, the Monroe Area Purple Hurricanes.

Parade down Broad Street begins at 6:00 p.m., followed by a pep rally on the Court House lawn.

The game Friday, Aug. 18, will be in the Purple Pit in Monroe. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.