Hurricane Elite athletes head to AAU National Junior Olympics

Coach Bre and Jalen Willis Coach KD and Skylar Blythers Coach Dexter and Lauryn Shaw

Pictured top row: Back to Back: Coach Bre and Jalen, Split: Coach KD and Skylar, Pointing Finger: Coach Dexter and Lauryn Not pictured: Coach James and Kaelyn. Contributed photos

Four athletes from Hurricane Elite are gearing up to compete at the prestigious AAU National Junior Olympics, taking place at North Carolina A&T University from July 26 to August 4. This event marks a significant milestone for these young athletes, who also have already secured their places in the National Congress State of America Games scheduled for 2026.

Kaelyn Ansley, competing in her fourth year, is set to demonstrate her versatility in the 14U Girls 100M, 200M, 400M, and Long Jump. Skylar Blythers, in her third year, will showcase her strength in the 11U Girls Shot Put and Discus. Lauryn Shaw, making her second appearance, will compete to dominant in the 13U Girls 1500M. Jalen Willis, attending for the first time, will take on the 17-19 Men Long Jump seeking gold!

The Hurricane Elite coaching staff, led by Coach Bre and Coach KD, plays an instrumental role in the success of their athletes since the club’s inception in 2019. With steadfast support from Monroe Area Head Track Coach, Coach James, and the recent addition of Coach Dexter, who is a remarkable mentor to Coach Bre, the team continues to flourish.

The importance of women coaches in sports cannot be overstated. The Hurricane Elite coaching staff is breaking barriers by fostering an inclusive and empowering environment for young athletes. Women coaches bring unique perspectives and leadership styles that inspire and nurture the development of their athletes, both on and off the field.

“We are incredibly proud of our athletes and the dedication they have shown,” says Coach Bre. “Our coaching team is committed to providing a supportive and empowering environment, and it’s rewarding to see our athletes succeed and grow.”

Hurricane Elite’s consistent presence at the AAU National Junior Olympics highlights the effectiveness of their coaching and the bright future of their athletes. As they prepare for next season and the National Congress State of America Games in 2026, the team remains dedicated to excellence and breaking new ground in the world of sports!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

