IMI Industrial Service in Athens are hiring

05/07/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business 0

IMI Industrial Services Group has opening in Athens and Covington. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to hire.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were on the IMI Industrial Services website on May 6, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Administrative Assistant

  • Athens, GA

Civil Project Manager

  • Athens, GA
  • Industrial Mechanical, Inc.

Construction Foreman

  • Athens, GA

Construction Helper

  • Athens, GA

Construction Tradesman

  • Athens, GA

Director of Construction

  • Athens, GA
  • Industrial Mechanical, Inc.

Fleet Mechanic

  • Athens, GA

Industrial Project Manager – Pipe Division

  • Athens, GA
  • Industrial Mechanical, Inc.

Mechanical / Structural Draftsman

  • Athens, GA

Mechanical Project Engineer

  • Athens, GA

Mechanical Project Manager

  • Athens, GA

Pipe Foreman – Welder/Fitter

  • Athens, GA

Pipe General Foreman – Welder/Fitter

  • Athens, GA

Millwright

  • Covington, GA

Millwright Foreman

  • Covington, GA

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply