In wake of tragedy in Texas, Gwinnett PD to provide extra patrols at all schools tomorrow

(Lawrenceville, Ga., May 24, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department released a statement in the wake of the shooting at the elementary school in Texas today, announcing extra patrols at all schools tomorrow.

“The Gwinnett Police Department would like to offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims in the shooting today at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

In response to this tragic event, tomorrow we will be working with our partners at the GCPS School Police Department to conduct extra patrols and provide a high visibility presence at all schools within Gwinnett County. While there are no known threats to any school in Gwinnett, our officers will be on hand for the safety and comfort of our residents.”