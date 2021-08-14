Inaugural BBQ & Bags Corn Hole Tournament begins at 10 am Saturday

The Walton County Chamber of Commerce inaugural BBQ & Bags Cornhole Tournament begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Aug. 14, 2021, on the Loganville Town Green. The event is presented by Barrelle Roofing and several other sponsors and will give entrants an opportunity to earn some money and attendees an opportunity to enjoy good music, good fun – and let’s not forget an opportunity to taste “some of the best BBQ in the area.”

Weather predictions are good – sunny and temperatures in the 80s with very little possibility of rain until later in the evening.