Incumbents begin qualifying for City of Monroe municipal elections

Qualifying for the Nov. 2, 2021 Monroe Municipal Election is now open and officially closed at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Qualifying will be at the office of the Walton County Board of Elections. The office of the Walton County Board of Elections is located at 1110 East Spring St. in Monroe.

The rates are $216 for the office of mayor and $180 each for the offices of council members for Districts 3, 6 and 8.

The City of Monroe has the mayor’s seat and three council posts on the ballot on Nov. 2, 2021. Mayor John Howard is in the final year of his first term and has already said he will run for re-election for another 4-year-term. However, at the end of the first day of qualifying just District 8 Incumbent Councilman David Dickinson had officially submitted his qualifying documentation.

Seats also up this year are District 3 City Council post currently held by Councilman Ross Bradley and District 6 which is currently held by Councilman Tyler Gregory.

This post will be updated each day with names of those qualifying for a seat on the Monroe City Council.

Monroe Mayor

Monroe City Council District 6

Monroe City Council District 8

David Dickinson (I)