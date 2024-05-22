Incumbents all re-elected in contested Walton County primary races

SPLOST approved and Sunday sales of alcohol and package sale of distilled spirits in Between passes

It was a good night for incumbents in Walton County last night with all contested races going their way in the May 21 Primary Election. Board of Commissions Chairman David Thompson gets another term; Karen P. David remains as clerk of Superior Court; Joseph H. Page remains as coroner; Kirklyn L. Dixon continues as District 6 county commissioner; John Jessup remains as District 6 Board of Education representative and David Breedlove continues as District 7 BOE representative.

Pete Myers will take over in January as District 2 BOC member to replace Mark Banks, the current District 2 Commissioner. Banks chose not to run for re-election. Myers was the victor in a 3-way race for the open seat.

All the above did not have any Democratic opponent in the primary so for all intents and purposes, they will be sworn in again in January for another term.

Keith Brooks was the runaway victor in the 3-way Republican primary for sheriff to replace retiring Sheriff Joe Chapman. He will face Democrat Toyin Wakil Olaoluwa in November.

The Special Local Option Sales Tax continues after being approved by a significant margin. Unofficial result with 100 % of the vote counted was 7,785 voting for and 5,212 against for a 59.90% to 40.10% vote in favor.

Sunday sales of alcohol in the City of Between passed with 60 votes in favor and 18 against for a 76.92% to 23.08% win. The package sales of distilled spirits in the city also received overwhelming support with 66 votes for and 11 against for a 85.71 % to 14.29 % win.

Below are the unofficial vote counts in the Walton County primary with 100 % of the votes counted.

For Judge of Probate Court

Bruce E Wright (R) (INCUMBENT). 100%. 10,291 votes

For Clerk of Superior Court

Karen P David (R) (INCUMBENT) 77.33% 8,233 votes

Mark Lewis (R) 22.67%. 2,412 votes

Total votes cast 10,646

For Sheriff

Total votes cast 11,063

Toyin Wakil Olaoluwa (D). 100%. 1,595 votes

For Tax Commissioner

Derry M Boyd (R) (INCUMBENT). 100% 10,214 votes

For Surveyor

Ronald Calvin Smith (R) (INCUMBENT). 100%. 10,042 votes

For Coroner

Joseph H Page (R) (INCUMBENT) 73.01%. 7,705 votes

Chad Wages Millsaps (R) 26.99%. 2,848 votes

Total votes cast 10,553

For Chief Magistrate

Mike Burke (R) (INCUMBENT). 100%. 10,146 votes

For Chairman, Board of Commissioners

For County Commissioner, District 2

Total votes cast 1,314

For County Commissioner, District 3

Timmy Shelnutt (R) (INCUMBENT). 100%. 1,600 votes

For County Commissioner, District 6

Kirklyn L Dixon (R) (INCUMBENT) 52.80%. 659 votes

Joe Phelps (R) 47.20%. 589 votes

Total votes cast 1,248

For Board of Education, District 3

Chris Kimbro (R) (INCUMBENT) 100%. 1,093 votes

For Board of Education, District 4

Ned Butler (R). 100%. 1,658 votes

For Board of Education, District 6

John Jessup (R) (INCUMBENT). 83.32%. 864 votes

Harry Lee (R). 16.68%. 173 votes

Total votes cast 1,037

For Board of Education, District 7

David Breedlove (R) (INCUMBENT). 88.38%. 1,917

David Feltovic (R) 11.62% 252

Total votes cast 2,169

