Incumbents all re-elected in contested Walton County primary races

SPLOST approved and Sunday sales of alcohol and package sale of distilled spirits in Between passes
It was a good night for incumbents in Walton County last night with all contested races going their way in the May 21 Primary Election. Board of Commissions Chairman David Thompson gets another term; Karen P. David remains as clerk of Superior Court; Joseph H. Page remains as coroner; Kirklyn L. Dixon continues as District 6 county commissioner; John Jessup remains as District 6 Board of Education representative and David Breedlove continues as District 7 BOE representative.
Pete Myers will take over in January as District 2 BOC member to replace Mark Banks, the current District 2 Commissioner. Banks chose not to run for re-election. Myers was the victor in a 3-way race for the open seat.
All the above did not have any Democratic opponent in the primary so for all intents and purposes, they will be sworn in again in January for another term.
Keith Brooks was the runaway victor in the 3-way Republican primary for sheriff to replace retiring Sheriff Joe Chapman. He will face Democrat Toyin Wakil Olaoluwa in November.
The Special Local Option Sales Tax continues after being approved by a significant margin. Unofficial result with 100 % of the vote counted was 7,785 voting for and 5,212 against for a 59.90% to 40.10% vote in favor.
Sunday sales of alcohol in the City of Between passed with 60 votes in favor and 18 against for a 76.92% to 23.08% win. The package sales of distilled spirits in the city also received overwhelming support with 66 votes for and 11 against for a 85.71 % to 14.29 % win.
Below are the unofficial vote counts in the Walton County primary with 100 % of the votes counted.
For Judge of Probate Court
- Bruce E Wright (R) (INCUMBENT). 100%. 10,291 votes
For Clerk of Superior Court
- Karen P David (R) (INCUMBENT) 77.33% 8,233 votes
- Mark Lewis (R) 22.67%. 2,412 votes
Total votes cast 10,646
For Sheriff
- Keith Brooks (R). 86.64%. 9,585 votes
- Douglas A Schad, Jr (R) 7.59%. 840 votes
- Jon Spear (R) 5.77% 638 votes
Total votes cast 11,063
- Toyin Wakil Olaoluwa (D). 100%. 1,595 votes
For Tax Commissioner
- Derry M Boyd (R) (INCUMBENT). 100% 10,214 votes
For Surveyor
- Ronald Calvin Smith (R) (INCUMBENT). 100%. 10,042 votes
For Coroner
- Joseph H Page (R) (INCUMBENT) 73.01%. 7,705 votes
- Chad Wages Millsaps (R) 26.99%. 2,848 votes
Total votes cast 10,553
For Chief Magistrate
- Mike Burke (R) (INCUMBENT). 100%. 10,146 votes
For Chairman, Board of Commissioners
- Blake Davis (R). 40.82%. 4,454 votes
- David Thompson (R) (INCUMBENT) 59.18%. 6,458 votes
For County Commissioner, District 2
- Stoney Brandon (R). 18.65%. 245 votes
- Pete Myers (R). 74.73%. 982 votes
- John C Wiemels (R). 6.62%. 87 votes
Total votes cast 1,314
For County Commissioner, District 3
- Timmy Shelnutt (R) (INCUMBENT). 100%. 1,600 votes
For County Commissioner, District 6
- Kirklyn L Dixon (R) (INCUMBENT) 52.80%. 659 votes
- Joe Phelps (R) 47.20%. 589 votes
Total votes cast 1,248
For Board of Education, District 3
- Chris Kimbro (R) (INCUMBENT) 100%. 1,093 votes
For Board of Education, District 4
- Ned Butler (R). 100%. 1,658 votes
For Board of Education, District 6
- John Jessup (R) (INCUMBENT). 83.32%. 864 votes
- Harry Lee (R). 16.68%. 173 votes
Total votes cast 1,037
For Board of Education, District 7
- David Breedlove (R) (INCUMBENT). 88.38%. 1,917
- David Feltovic (R) 11.62% 252
Total votes cast 2,169
