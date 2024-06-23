Independence Day 2024 will be celebrated in Social Circle on Saturday, June 29

Celebration will include a parade, fun in Friendship Park and a fireworks display

File photo – Independence Day Parade in downtown Social Circle

The community is invited to join in the 2024 Independence Day celebration on June 29 in Downtown Social Circle on Saturday, June 29th.

The annual parade will be at 5 p.m. and vendors will be set up in the park beginning at 4 p.m. Entertainment in Friendship Park will continue at 6 p.m and will end at 9 p.m. That will allow everyone to make their way out to watch the fireworks which will be shot from the same location at the Social Circle Hhigh School athletic complex as has been done the past two years. The fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m. You will not be able to see fireworks from Downtown.

Parking will be in the SCHS/MS parking lots in front of the school and on the athletic complex side. If you would like to participate in the parade or have any questions please call 770-464-1866.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

