Independence Day celebrations begin in Walton County this weekend and continue through the 4th

Local residents can get a jump on Independence Day celebrations in Loganville and Social Circle, beginning this weekend. If you’re strictly a traditionalist and are looking for a celebration on July 4th, the City of Monroe is offering a fireworks display from the Athens Tech Campus.

Social Circle – June 26 Independence Day Celebration

The 2021 Independence Day Celebration in Social Circle will be moved from Stephen’s Park to Downtown Social Circle and activities will be a little different from prior years. From noon until 5 p.m on June 26, Cherokee Road will be closed to traffic for a street festival with about 10 to 20 arts and crafts and food vendors as well as a car show. Then beginning at 7 pm in Friendship Park, there will be a concert featuring the 80’s cover band, the 80ators. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the evening. Four food trucks will be parked adjacent to Friendship Park to supplement restaurants in keeping attendees fed and refreshed. This will end with a fireworks display.

The City of Loganville – June 26 Independence Day Celebration

The Loganville Independence Day Celebration also is on June 26. The celebration will take place at West Walton Park, 925 Twin Lakes Road in Loganville and the festivities begin at 5 p.m. There will be games and activities for the kids, food vendors on site and a DJ and live music in the lead-up to the fireworks display. The Journey cover band Departure will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks follow the concert. The event will end at about 10 p.m.

The City of Monroe – July 4th

If you want to celebrate Independence Day on July 4th, you can end your celebration at the Athens Tech Monroe Stadium for a “July 4th Fireworks spectacular.” There will be no official program or vendors but the football stadium and field will be open for viewing. The fireworks show will begin at dark (about 8:45 pm). Parking is available along Edwards Street around the field, the Athens Tech campus parking, and in the lot located across the street at 126 Blaine Street.

First Baptist Church of Social Circle – July 4th

There will be a free concert at the 10:30 a.m. service at the First Baptist Church of Social Circle, 195 N Cherokee Road in Social Circle. After 33 years of music and marriage, Jeff and Sheri, with their daughter Morgan on vocals, will be performing their brand of southern and country/bluegrass gospel music. You are invited to join the worship service as they lead the service.