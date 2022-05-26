Inmate in Walton County Detention Center indicted in Pittsburg area “Grandparent Scam”

Walton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in breaking this case

PITTSBURGH, PA – The US State’s Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania reported Monday that a resident of Florida has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung reported that the two-count indictment that was returned on May 19 named Adrian Orozco Perez, 25, as the sole defendant. He is currently detained at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office detention center in Monroe, Ga.

WCSO received a letter of commendation from the US Department of Homeland Security for the part they played in breaking the case. WCSO Analyst Karisa Drouault, Detective Denny Wells, Detective Eric Whitlow, Deputy Jewshua Arango and Captain Kirk McLeroy were named in the letter of commendation.

At the time Wells said that the phone scammers had reached out to several residents in Walton County and detectives were able to speak with someone in an active scam.

“We were able to go out and meet with the victim and actually have the subject come to the house,” Wells said.

When the subject arrived expecting to pick up the money, he was arrested. It was a scam that WCSO had seen in the past and had regularly warned residents to be aware of.

“It is a grandparent scam. The caller convinces them their grandchild was involved in an accident of some sort and arrested. It would either be a distance away or out of state. The victims would be trying to help their grandchild make bail so they would comply and would go and withdraw the money or try to get the money together,” Wells said. “The individual we arrested was not from Walton County. He was from out of state and had traveled here to pick up the money.”

Wells said when they arrested the subject they had already established contact with Homeland Security and were able to contact them and other organizations who were working the larger case.

“We were able to pass the information onto them,” Wells said

According to the federal indictment, “in February 2022, the defendant traveled to the Pittsburgh area to execute a scheme to defraud targeting elderly victims. To execute the scheme, members of the conspiracy called the victims, posed as an attorney, and falsely represented that one of the victim’s relatives, typically a grandchild, had been incarcerated and needed money for bail and legal fees. The defendant then posed as a courier or bail bondsman, visited the victims at their homes, and collected the fraudulently obtained money. Perez engaged in similar conduct in Georgia and Tennessee.”

The crime carries a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence would be based on the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendants.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Pennsylvania State Police, as well as WCSO conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

Please note an indictment or arrest does not constitute a conviction.