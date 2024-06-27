Interstate-85N Travelers to Encounter Bridge Maintenance at the South Carolina Border

South Carolina Department of Transportation crews will conducting bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound at the South Carolina Line.

Nightly single lane closures will be in place between the hours of 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. to assist motorists traveling through the work zone. Work will begin on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 and continue until work is complete. Single lane closures will begin in Hart County which may cause some traffic delays in Georgia.



Where: Hart County I-85 Northbound Mile Post 178.5 to the South Carolina line.

When: Beginning Wednesday, June 26, 2024 from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. every evening until work is complete.

Advisory: Exact times may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

