Isabella Boyd, of Loganville, named to Rhodes College’s Spring 2024 Honor Roll

MEMPHIS, TN (06/25/2024)– Isabella Boyd of Loganville, Georgia, was named to Rhodes College’s Spring 2024 Honor Roll.

To qualify for the Honor Roll, a student must be enrolled in at least 16 credits of academic work and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better. Those students who choose to take a course under the Pass/Fail option must have a minimum of 12 additional graded credits of work to be considered for this honor. Students who are enrolled in the Honors Program or independent Research and receive a grade of IP for that work will have their qualifying grade point average determined on all other graded work.

Founded in 1848, Rhodes College is a nationally ranked liberal arts and sciences college in Memphis, Tennessee, and one of the few liberal arts colleges located in an urban setting. Its students have myriad ways to immerse themselves in a major metropolitan area through service and internship opportunities in addition to exploring the world through study abroad. The rigorous classroom experience integrates faculty-mentored student research and fellowships.

