‘It’s raining cats and dogs at Walton County Animal Shelter,’ director of rescue/adoption says

Animals in desperate need of rescue or adoption

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 25, 2023) Bill Wise, Walton County assistant director in charge of shelter rescue/adoptions says the shelter is again straining at the seams.

“It’s raining cats and dogs and I’m drowning trying to keep up with posting, vaccines, videos, and alerts on each one,” Wise said. “Please see the group photo below and go to www.waltonpets.net or https://www.AdoptaPet.com/shelter80299-pets.html for more info. Thanks to our regular sponsors, every dog has at least $150-$200 in pledges, and every cat has at least $75… several of the dogs and cats have more than that!”

Wise is asking for help wherever it is available to save these dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.