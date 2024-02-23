Jack Low, Sr. pleads guilty in shooting death of his son; to be sentenced next week

Jack Low Sr. plead guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his son, Jack Low Jr., on the day jury selection was set to begin for his murder trial.

Low faced charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary in the first degree and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in a 2019 incident in which he and his son exchanged gunshots during a heated argument.

On April 26, 2019, Jack Duval Low Jr., 37, allegedly fired at his father with a firearm but the gun failed to fire at some point.

Jack Low, Sr.

Low Sr. then allegedly pulled a shotgun from his truck and fired at his son’s house and, according to the police report, hit his son in the head. Low reportedly said he didn’t intend to hit his son and had remorse for what he called an accident.

Jury selection for Low’s trial was originally scheduled for Monday morning, then delayed until the afternoon for procedural reasons. But rather than seat a jury and proceed with opening arguments Tuesday morning as scheduled, the district attorney’s office offered a new plea bargain for involuntary manslaughter and Low accepted.

“It was a terrible accident where one single buck shot pellet hit the victim in the left armpit area and he died from a loss of blood,” defense attorney Brett Mizerak said. “He was never shot in the face, it was most likely a ricochet.”

Low is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Kevin Morris on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

