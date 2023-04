The resurfacing on Jacks Creek Road from Snows Mill Rd and Hwy 83 will tentatively begin on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Officials with Walton County Publice works are asking motorists to please drive carefully in this area for their safety as well as the safety of the county crews. Keep in mind that there will be traffic delays in this area. Motorists are urged to watch for pilot cars and flaggers.