Jacquelyn Hairston, of Loganville, receives the Nursing Student Leadership Award from GSU

ATLANTA, GA (05/04/2023)– Jacquelyn Hairston of Loganville received the Nursing Student Leadership Award in recognition of Hairston’s initiative, motivation, dedication, and strong commitment to a Georgia State University nursing student program.

The award was presented during the Honors Day festivities of the Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions in March 2023.

Hairston received the award for demonstrating leadership both within and outside of Georgia State University.

