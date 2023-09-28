Jared Owens, of Loganville earns degree at MTSU Summer 2023 commencement

MURFREESBORO, TENN. (09/27/2023)– Jared Owens, of Loganville, was among nearly 800 graduates who received their degrees during Middle Tennessee State University’s summer 2023 commencement. Owens earned a Bachelor of Science in Recording Industry.

Founded in 1911 as one of three state normal schools for teacher training, Middle Tennessee State University is one of the oldest and largest undergraduate universities in the state of Tennessee. With a fall enrollment averaging more than 21,000 students for the past several years, MTSU remains committed to providing individualized service in an exciting and nurturing atmosphere where student success is the top priority. For more information, call 615-898-2300, visit https://mtsu.edu/ or https://mtsunews.com. Follow MTSU on Twitter @MTSUNews and like us on Facebook.

