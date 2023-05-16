Jason Guest, of Loganville, selected as finalist for Social Circle Police Chief

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Georgia – The City of Social Circle has selected a sole finalist for Chief of Police. According to a press release from Social Circle, a panel that included community leaders, law enforcement professionals, and City administrators interviewed several candidates before concluding that Jason Guest of Loganville is the top choice. The incoming chief is expected to start on June 1.

“(It is) truly an honor and privilege to have been selected to serve the citizens of Social Circle,” Guest said.

Jason Guest Bio

Guest is a seasoned law enforcement professional with 28 years of senior supervisory experience. He most recently served as Special Operations Commander for the Morrow Police Department. While with the Morrow PD, Guest was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division. He served on a multi-jurisdictional task force as an undercover narcotics agent, and as a departmental training officer. Guest has been recognized by the State as an expert on the use of speed detection devices. He also taught constitutional law, traffic law, and DUI enforcement as an adjunct instructor for multiple police academies.

Guest spent 20 years in the Federal Air Marshal Service and briefly served with the Westwego Police Department in Louisiana. He is a United States Marine Corps veteran. He was assigned to the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service at American embassies in Luxemburg and Kuwait. Guest was assigned to a Joint Operations Command following deployments with another unit during the war in Kosovo.

Guest earned a master’s degree in public administration from Columbus State University, and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Saint Leo University. He graduated from Alexander High School in Douglasville, Ga.