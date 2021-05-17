‘Jazzman Blues’ filming at Historic Courthouse in Monroe

There are several filming crews around Monroe today. According to city officials, the name of the movie is Jazzman Blues, but that name can sometimes change before it is released. Sadie Krawczyk, economic development director for the city of Monroe said they will be filming at the Historic Courthouse in Monroe today.

According to Deadline.com, Jazzman Blues is a Netflix movie by Tyler Perry starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer. Perry will write and produce the picture with Sneed executive producing it. It is reported to be the first screenplay Perry ever wrote. Most of it will be filmed in his studio and is due for release on Netflix sometime this year.

